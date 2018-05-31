€60m La Liga star ready to seal Liverpool transfer on one condition

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is reportedly ready to seal a transfer to Liverpool as long as they firm up their interest in him.

This is according to Diario Gol, who claim the Dutchman is not happy with his backup role at Barca and could be tempted by Liverpool if they make an offer for his services this summer.

MORE: ‘Done deal’ – Liverpool set to announce latest signing to take summer transfer spending to £150m

Cillessen could be an ideal upgrade for the likes of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were beaten thanks to two nightmare ‘keeper errors in last weekend’s Champions League final.

Mundo Deportivo have also linked Liverpool with an interest in Cillessen, whom they report has a €60million buy-out clause in his Barcelona contract.

This could make things easy for Liverpool if they’re prepared to pay that much, though some will no doubt question if it’s too high a price for a player not exactly in the world class bracket of goalkeepers.

There are bigger names out there who’ve played more games in the last two seasons, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool will in fact step up their interest in the 29-year-old.