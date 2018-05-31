Liverpool launch opening bid of €60m for exciting transfer, player wants future resolved before World Cup

Liverpool have reportedly launched an opening offer to seal the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir for €60million.

The Reds have long been linked with the France international but this is their first official bid for him as the player looks to have his future resolved before the start of this summer’s World Cup, according to Le Parisien.

MORE: Chelsea make approach to beat Liverpool to £56million transfer

Fekir has shone as one of the best players in Ligue 1 in recent times, and seems likely to be a regular for the French national team in Russia this summer.

Liverpool could certainly do with a player of his calibre after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January and not yet bringing in a replacement.

With 23 goals and 9 assists this season, Fekir has shown his quality and looks like a player who could do with making the step up to a bigger club.

The 24-year-old also seems an ideal fit for the way Liverpool play under Jurgen Klopp, and the prospect of him liking up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino next season should be a very exciting one for Reds supporters.

Liverpool failed to really challenge for the Premier League title in 2017/18, and despite reaching the Champions League final, it seems clear more signings are needed to take them to the next level.

Fabinho has already joined from Monaco in what looks a very promising start to the summer from Liverpool.