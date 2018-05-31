Manchester City close in on stunning £102million double transfer

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on two transfers worth around £102million, bringing in Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho.

This is according to BBC Sport, who claim City could complete deals for the Leicester City winger at £60m and the Napoli midfielder at £42m by the end of next week.

If this proves correct, Pep Guardiola’s side will surely be huge favourites for another comfortable Premier League title victory next season.

In Mahrez, they’d be signing one of the league’s top attacking players of the last few years, with the Algerian winning the title and PFA Player of the Year in a memorable 2015/16 campaign for Leicester.

Jorginho, meanwhile, has shone in Serie A for Napoli, looking one of the best deep-lying midfield players in the game at the moment and ideal as a long-term replacement for ageing City star Fernandinho.

City finished a whole 19 points ahead of runners-up Manchester United in 2017/18 and will be confident of something similar next term as no one else seems to come close to this kind of quality and depth in their squad.

On top of that, City will hope these two big-names, signed at their prime, can also lift them to do better in the Champions League after being knocked out by Liverpool in the quarter-finals this season.