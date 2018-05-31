Manchester United offered two big names in potential swap deal transfers

Manchester United have reportedly had interest in the transfer of Anthony Martial this summer from Juventus and Tottenham.

The France international has struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Red Devils and it could be that he’ll now decide to look elsewhere to fulfil his potential.

Martial remains highly rated, it would seem, as both Juventus and Spurs are interested in him in swap deals involving Alex Sandro and Toby Alderweireld, respectively, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Given United’s needs at centre-back and left-back, they could be far better off with either one of those players coming in this summer, even if losing Martial looks a little risky.

The 22-year-old could go on to become a world-beater elsewhere, with Jose Mourinho not exactly boasting the best recent record in that department.

While at Chelsea, the Portuguese tactician let the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku leave, though he is now working with the latter again at Old Trafford.

Martial seems like someone with similar potential, with other big names like Chelsea and Real Madrid also mentioned by the MEN as suitors for him this summer.