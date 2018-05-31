Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to seal double transfer raid on managerless Real Madrid

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a double transfer raid on Real Madrid this summer.

This news comes around the time that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane announced he’d be stepping down from his position at the Bernabeu.

There could be further bad news for Real Madrid as Don Balon claim Mourinho wants United to sign both Gareth Bale and Mateo Kovacic from Real this summer.

Neither have been regular starters for Madrid in recent times, but could significantly strengthen this unconvincing Red Devils outfit next season.

Bale’s qualities are there for all to see after his stunning impact from the bench in Real Madrid’s Champions League final win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kovacic could also be worth gambling on in midfield due to a shortage of options in that area for Mourinho at the moment.

Michael Carrick has retired following the end of the season, while Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract.

There seems room for someone like Kovacic in that United squad, but Real may want to avoid so many exits that threaten to destabilise a squad that has been so successful in the last few seasons.