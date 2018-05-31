Manchester United fans convinced Zinedine Zidane has just scuppered major transfer deal

Manchester United fans are a tad worried about today’s announcement that Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid manager.

The French tactician made his announcement at a press conference this afternoon, just five days after winning the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Zidane leaves with an incredible record as Madrid boss, but it is notable that he didn’t use Gareth Bale too often, particularly in his final season.

The Welsh winger was only on the bench against Liverpool but came on to score twice for Los Blancos in their 3-1 victory.

Following the game, Bale appeared to take a dig at Zidane’s decision by saying he was really disappointed not to start the game and that he needs to play more often as he suggested he’d talk his future over with his agent.

With Zidane going, could it be that Bale will end up staying put in the Spanish capital? Some United fans are worried that could be the case, following reports from AS that the Red Devils were targeting the 28-year-old.

