Manchester United fans convinced Zinedine Zidane has just scuppered major transfer deal

Manchester United fans are a tad worried about today’s announcement that Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid manager.

The French tactician made his announcement at a press conference this afternoon, just five days after winning the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Zidane leaves with an incredible record as Madrid boss, but it is notable that he didn’t use Gareth Bale too often, particularly in his final season.

The Welsh winger was only on the bench against Liverpool but came on to score twice for Los Blancos in their 3-1 victory.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Following the game, Bale appeared to take a dig at Zidane’s decision by saying he was really disappointed not to start the game and that he needs to play more often as he suggested he’d talk his future over with his agent.

With Zidane going, could it be that Bale will end up staying put in the Spanish capital? Some United fans are worried that could be the case, following reports from AS that the Red Devils were targeting the 28-year-old.

Bale staying then? — Nathan MUFC (@MUFCNathan) May 31, 2018

Zidane resigning probably might lead to Bale staying at Real Madrid. Eish ???? — khutso mkhabele (@khuts7) May 31, 2018

Zidane leaving means Bale is 100% staying at Madrid so we can forget about that transfer ever happening for good #mufc — Ronnie ? (@Meticulous31) May 31, 2018

Ah Zidane leaving, Bale must be staying then. #WelcomeWillian — BIG DUB SZN (@Jedewsy) May 31, 2018

So Bale staying? Ffs — Thanos (@WhyAlwaysMo29) May 31, 2018