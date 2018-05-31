Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal insists he isn’t necessarily planning on a summer transfer this year despite speculation to the contrary.

The Daily Star linked Vidal with either Manchester United or Chelsea in a £53million deal recently, while Transfermarketweb also claimed Liverpool could be in for the Chile international.

MORE: Manchester United urged to hire Zinedine Zidane to help with stunning double transfer

However, Vidal has given a major indication that United and Liverpool would have the edge in the deal due to being in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea missed out on a place by finishing fifth in the Premier League, and Vidal says he’d only want a big move to a club playing in Europe’s top club competition.

‘At this moment everyone knows that I have one year left with Bayern, I am very calm, I know what I am worth, I know when I have to play important matches who I am and that is why there are so many offers when the market opens,’ he is quoted in the Metro.

‘This time I’m going to take it easy, my representative Fernando Felicevich is attentive to everything, I will try to rest and recover in the best way to see if I change equipment or not, be one hundred percent.

‘If I change my team it’s going to be for the better, to fight for the Champions League, win titles, fight for important things.’

The 31-year-old seems ideally suited to English football due to his combative nature and high work rate, whilst also possessing plenty of quality on the ball and an eye for goal from the middle of the park.

United could certainly do with new signings in midfield following the retirement of Michael Carrick and with Marouane Fellaini close to the end of his contract, though Liverpool might struggle to fit him in.

The Reds just signed Fabinho from Monaco and BBC Sport also claim they have a deal in place to bring in Naby Keita next season.