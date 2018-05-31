Manchester United urged to hire Zinedine Zidane to help with stunning double transfer

Manchester United have been urged by pundit Stan Collymore to replace manager Jose Mourinho with departing Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The French tactician announced his departure from the Bernabeu hot seat at a press conference earlier this afternoon and will no doubt attract plenty of interest over what he decides to do next.

Zidane, who was one of the finest players of his generation, also made an incredible start to life in management, winning three Champions League titles in less than three years in charge of Madrid.

He leaves the club with his head held high, and Collymore believes he’s shown he guarantees trophies, while also suggesting he’d bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, and possibly Gareth Bale.

United fans would surely love that, with the team hardly playing the best football in the world under Mourinho in his two seasons in charge, and with no trophies to show for it either in the season just gone.

It is not yet clear if or when Zidane will take another job, but Collymore talks a lot of sense here as he recommends the 45-year-old to the Red Devils…

Zidane Would fit Manchester United hand in glove. Would take Ronaldo home. Bale possibly. United could afford anyone in the world, plus Zidane is the only manager players would go to over Guardiola arguably. If United aren't on the phone now, they are daft. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 31, 2018