Medical tomorrow: Man Utd set to see €12m deal edge closer to completion

Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of seeing a €12m deal to send Matteo Darmian to Juventus go through as he’s set to undergo a medical on Friday.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015, but particularly under Jose Mourinho, the Italian international has struggled to establish himself as a regular fixture in the line-up.

He was limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions this past season, and having also lost his standing in the Azzurri squad, it has ultimately been a disappointing spell for him with Man Utd.

However, according to Sportitalia, as re-reported by Football Italia, he could be on the cusp of sealing an exit from Old Trafford as it’s claimed that he’ll undergo a medical on Friday to take another major step towards sealing a €12m move to Juventus.

As noted by talkSPORT, Arsenal are reportedly moving closer to sealing the signing of experienced full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, who will see his Juventus contract expire this summer.

In turn, his exit could leave a void in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, and Darmian could be the solution while his versatility will also see him offer an option in various positions across the backline as well as in the right back slot.

He’ll likely still have competition in the form of Mattia De Sciglio, but a return to Serie A is arguably what he now needs to rediscover his best form, play regular football and get into Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad moving forward with Euro 2020 qualifiers in mind.

As for Man Utd, although Darmian wasn’t used much by Mourinho, that is one less option to act as back up to Antonio Valencia, and so it remains to be seen if the Portuguese tactician acts by bringing in a replacement.