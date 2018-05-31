Jose Mourinho orders five summer signings for Manchester United, including £75million Premier League star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to deliver five new signings in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils certainly look in need of a major rebuild after a hugely disappointing season that saw them finish without silverware as they failed to keep up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race and lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea.

Mourinho is not one to shy away from spending big on players, having already brought in high-profile signings such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in his time at Old Trafford.

The players on his list ahead of next season are Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, Porto starlet Diogo Dalot, a new left-back, and another central midfield player, according to the Times.

The Daily Mirror have previously suggested United may have to pay as much as £75million for Alderweireld, but it arguably looks worth it to solve such an area of weakness in this squad.

As for United’s new left-back, Gazzetta dello Sport are among the sources to suggest it could be Juventus’ Alex Sandro.

In midfield, they have been strongly linked with making a bid for Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by Radio Sei, as translated by the Metro.

Still, the Times’ piece suggests it may be more open as to who those final two signings at left-back and midfield will be.