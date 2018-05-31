Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Luka Modric to Juventus in order to help seal the transfer of midfield playmaker Miralem Pjanic this summer.

The Bosnian has shone in Serie A with both Roma and Juventus, and seems ideal as a long-term replacement for Modric in Real’s midfield.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez seems keen to capitalise on Juve’s interest in Modric by offering the veteran Croatian to the Italian giants in order to land Pjanic, who, it is also suggested, is on Barcelona’s agenda this summer, which makes sense given the recent departure of Andres Iniesta.

Still, it may be that Real will have the upper hand if they can tempt Juventus into accepting Modric as part of the deal.

Don Balon report that Juventus want around £70million for Pjanic, but that this exchange deal could roughly add up to the equivalent of that kind of fee.

This seems a somewhat surprise move though, as Modric was a key player again for Real Madrid this season, putting in a superb display against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The 32-year-old cannot go on forever, of course, so moving now to snap up Pjanic could end up being a smart piece of business.