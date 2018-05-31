Liverpool ready to pounce for shock Chelsea transfer raid as Blues star decides to leave

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as he looks to have made up his mind about leaving Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international has just one year left on his contract with the Blues and would be a major loss, though it seems they are in big trouble regarding his future.

MORE: Liverpool launch opening bid of €60m for exciting transfer, player wants future resolved before World Cup

This is because Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Courtois is attracting interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid as he almost certainly seems set on not continuing with Chelsea.

One of the best ‘keepers in the world on his day, there’s no doubt the 26-year-old would be a significant upgrade on either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet in goal for Liverpool.

Still, it remains to be seen when the player will be on the move, as Di Marzio’s report doesn’t specify if he’ll look to run down his contract and leave on a free or if a move could happen this summer.

Either way, it could be a challenge for Liverpool to get this deal done as Courtois has previously told VTM his family are based in Spain.

A move to Madrid would then make perfect sense for Courtois, who would likely also see them as more of a step up from Chelsea than Liverpool, who have been in and out of the top four in recent times.