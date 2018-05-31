Liverpool were one of the most potent sides in Europe last season, but Jurgen Klopp is reportedly still chasing attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Reds bagged 84 goals in 38 Premier League games, with only champions Manchester City managing to score more.

Led by Mohamed Salah along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to form a feared trident, the trio were devastating to watch at times as they ripped through opposing defences through the season.

However, in order to compete on various fronts and push on to compete for the title moving forward, Liverpool boss Klopp will undoubtedly be keen to add reinforcements this summer to further bolster his options in all departments.

As per Sky Sports, the Merseyside giants have already splashed out £43.7m on Fabinho, and speculation would suggest that they’re far from done.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is very keen on signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, but issues surround his standing at Anfield if he were to arrive.

It’s suggested that despite the German tactician’s desire to sign the youngster, Salah would have to leave in order for it to happen while even then, doubts over Dembele’s ability to be a regular in the starting line-up could scupper any potential move.

While it’s difficult to see any outcome which involves selling Salah given his importance to the side, Klopp will reportedly continue to fight his battle and try to convince the club to move for Dembele this summer.

Barcelona splashed out £135.5m on the French international last year, as per BBC Sport, and so they’ll likely want to recoup that fee if they are to sell the 21-year-old.

Injuries were a real issue for him this past season as he was restricted to just 23 appearances in all competitions. Despite bagging four goals and nine assists, he did struggle to fit into the style of play at the Nou Camp when healthy and so it remains to be seen if he gets another season to prove his worth or is shipped out with Liverpool a possible destination.