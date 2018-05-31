Unai Emery eyes second raid on Euro giants to address crucial Arsenal issue

Arsenal are reportedly set to swoop for Juventus defender Medhi Benatia in order to bolster Unai Emery’s defensive options next season.

A glaring weakness for the Gunners last season was their defence, as they let in 51 goals in 38 Premier League games to earn the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings.

In turn, the Spanish tactician will surely want to address that issue as soon as possible in order to give his side a solid and stable foundation on which to build in his first year in charge.

As noted by The Daily Star, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signing of experienced right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner as he prepares to see his Juventus contract expire this summer.

That will add much needed quality, depth, experience and a winning pedigree in that department to push Hector Bellerin, but reports claim that Emery could go back and launch a bid for another Juve star.

According to Tuttosport, the Gunners are said to be prepared to offer a significant contract to Benatia as he’s tipped to move on this summer, while Marseille are also specifically mentioned as an interested party.

They’ll get another look at him this summer as he prepares to lead Morocco at the World Cup in Russia next month, but they should already be fully aware of what the 31-year-old can bring to the table.

After impressive stints at Udinese and Roma, he went on to win two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before returning to Italy in 2016 and winning two Serie A titles with Juventus.

With that in mind, coupled with Arsenal’s vulnerabilities at the back, he could be a very sensible addition to Emery’s squad if they can secure a deal.