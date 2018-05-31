Zinedine Zidane got the football world talking on Thursday as at a hastily arranged press conference, he confirmed he was stepping down from his job at Real Madrid.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a stunning tenure since taking charge at the Bernabeu in January 2016, winning three Champions League titles, the La Liga crown last season as well as two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA World Club Cups.

SEE MORE: Next Real Madrid manager odds: Former Arsenal legend and former Italy manager favourites to take role as Zinedine Zidane resigns

As he continued to oversee a trophy-laden stint at Madrid, it would have shocked many that he’s opting to walk away at this point, just days after his side beat Liverpool in Kiev to create more history by winning three consecutive European crowns.

Nevertheless, with their league struggles in mind this past season coupled with a potential ending of a cycle in the coming years with question marks over the futures of key individuals as well as those edging ever closer to the latter stages of their careers, it seems like a sensible time for Zidane to step down and leave while on top.

Speaking in his press conference, as seen in the video below, the Frenchman conceded that he felt as though it was time for a new voice to be heard in the dressing room in order to ensure that Real Madrid continue to enjoy success.

With the club, squad and supporters in mind, Zidane walks away having undoubtedly left his mark both as a player and coach at the Spanish giants.