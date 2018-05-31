Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed why he turned down the chance to become Real Madrid manager multiple times, according to beIN Sports.

The curtain was brought down for Wenger, who stepped down at the end of the last season to bring to an end to an incredible 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger won 10 major trophies as the Gunners’ manager and helped to revolutionise English football with his training and dietary methods as well as playing a brand of expansive and entertaining football.

However, there were many years of financial restrictions placed upon the club when they moved to the Emirates Stadium but Wenger still kept Arsenal in the Champions League in all but his final two seasons.

Wenger reveals why he turned down Real Madrid “two or three times”

The Frenchman revealed he turned down many lucrative offers from La Liga giants, Real, on more than one occasion but stayed at north London in order for the banks to fund the new stadium, as per the report from beIN Sport.

He said: “Real Madrid I think I turned down two or three times you know.”

“It’s one of the teams I loved when I was a kid. I just felt that it was a very sensitive period for Arsenal Football Club.

“When we built the [Emirates] stadium the banks asked me to commit for five years. The first time I thought it was inside the five year and I thought I cannot do that, that would betray my club.”

With Real Madrid looking for a new manager after the shock departure of Zinedine Zidane earlier today, could the Frenchman find himself managing the European champions next?