According to reports, Arsenal are on the cusp of signing PSG wonderkid Yacine Adli.

The Mirror reported yesterday that the 17-year-old is on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates to be reunited with former PSG boss Unai Emery.

According to L’Equipe, Adli has reportedly refused an offer to remain at the Ligue 1 champions to instead move to the Emirates and will instead join Arsenal on a three-year contract with the option for a further two year.

It wouldn’t be the first time Arsenal have signed a young French star from the French club as former manager Arsene Wenger dipped in the market for Nicolas Anelka for a small fee.

But what could Arsenal be getting and will he be able to replicate the successes Anelka showed?

Who is PSG starlet Yacine Adli?

Yacine Adli is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football and could be a huge coup if Arsenal complete the deal.

Adli has already been capped at multiple youth levels for the French youth sides.

The young prodigy has featured for France at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level and has displayed a good eye for goal – scoring 13 times in over 33 caps.

Adli can often be found operating on the right-wing and central midfield for PSG and France’s youth sides and could provide is blessed with excellent technique, presence and good vision which is a hallmark of an Arsenal player needed for their possession based game.

He was also voted PSG’s academy player of the year last season, as per talkSPORT.