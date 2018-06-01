Barcelona forced to wait to conclude potential €35m signing of defensive ace

Barcelona arguably don’t have the greatest quality in depth in defence, and it would come as no surprise if that’s an area that is prioritised by the club this summer.

First-choice pairing Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti certainly offer them a solid foundation, as evidenced by their defensive record of conceding just 29 goals in 38 La Liga games last season.

Beyond that though, Ernesto Valverde relies on the inexperienced Yerry Mina who arrived in January, while ageing stalwart Thomas Vermaelen has suffered with his fair share of injuries over the years.

In turn, it isn’t the most impressive depth for a European giant looking to compete on various fronts, and so defensive reinforcements are arguably needed at the Nou Camp this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have an agreement on personal terms with Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet and could meet his €35m release clause. However, it’s added that the Frenchman will make a decision on his future next week after he’s had a chance to discuss the future with his new coach.

The 22-year-old impressed last season, making 54 appearances in all competitions as he also gained valuable experience in Europe with their Champions League run.

Given he knows La Liga well, it will also be a potentially ‘safer’ option for Barcelona, but to his credit, he reportedly wants to see what the future holds at Sevilla to assess all his options before he makes a crucial decision on his long-term future.

Given the ongoing presence of Pique and Umtiti at Barcelona, Lenglet may well have to settle for playing third fiddle for the Catalan giants. Perhaps with a desire to play regularly at this stage of his career to develop further before making a giant leap up, he could opt to stay at Sevilla if new coach Pablo Machin can convince him of his project.