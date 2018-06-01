Belgium vs Portugal Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads, Team News and Kick-Off Time

The World Cup preparations are underway with kick-off to the football’s global gala in less than two weeks’ time.

England host Nigeria at Wembley tomorrow, however, there is another intriguing encounter with two of Europe’s heavyweights clashing.

World Cup dark horses Belgium will host Euro 2016 champions Portugal tomorrow.

Belgium have a golden generation of players such as Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois and midfield teammate Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne.

England manager Gareth Southgate will have an eye on this tie as the Three Lions could face Roberto Martinez’s men in a decisive final group game in Russia.

Portugal will be relying on Real Madrid’s and captain Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration once again.

When is Belgium vs Portugal and what time is kick-off?

The game is at 7.45pm from the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Saturday, June 2.

Belgium vs Portugal live stream and TV Channel

The game can be watched live on Manchester United’s official club television channel, MUTV, and the online MUTV app.

Belgium vs Portugal team news

According to Goal, Premier League stars Thibaut Courtois, De Bruyne, Hazard and Jan Vertonghen are all expected to feature in Martinez’s lineup.

However the former Everton manager must reduce his squad from 28 to 24 before Monday’s deadline.

Portugal will take to the World Cup Ronaldo and 12 other players who triumphed at the Euros two years ago, as per The Telegraph.

However, Ricardo Carvalho, Andre Gomes, Eder and Renato Sanches will not be boarding the plane to Russia.

Belgium vs Portugal odds

Belgium – 4/5

Draw – 12/5

Portugal – 18/5

Belgium provisional World Cup squad:

Toby Alderweireld, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Dedryck Boyata, Yannick Carrasco, Koen Casteels, Nacer Chadli, Laurent Ciman, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Christian Kabasele, Vincent Kompany, Jordan Lukaku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel

Portugal World Cup squad:

Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio, Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma