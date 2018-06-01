Chelsea are set to approach former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane to take control at the helm in Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun.

Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid head coach yesterday in a shock announcement – only five days after their Champions League triumph.

He has had a remarkable career in management thus far, and never lost a knockout tie in the Champions League with Los Blancos.

He also won a La Liga title; Spanish Super Cup; two UEFA Super Cups; and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two and half seasons at the club – which averages to a trophy every 17 days.

Therefore, it’s little wonder why there is reported interest from Chelsea as per the report from The Sun, who claims that the club will ask the former World Cup winner if he would like to delve into management in the Premier League.

However, the news outlet also say that should Zidane take a break from football, the west London outfit will turn to another France legend – Laurent Blanc as manager.

The interest in the Frenchman comes after Football Italia reported that the Blues are unwilling to pay former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri’s €8m release clause.

Sarri was sacked by Napoli and replaced by Carlo Ancelotti last week, however, he is still contracted to Napoli’s wage bill until his €8m release clause is triggered.

Blanc has credentials domestically and at international level.

He won the Ligue 1 title with Bordeaux in 2009 and managed the national side before winning three more league titles at Paris Saint-Germain.