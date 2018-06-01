England vs Nigeria Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

The build up to the World Cup 2018 has well and truly begun and with less than two weeks away until kick-off, the countdown is on and England begin their preparations with a friendly against Nigeria.

Gareth Southgate’s side will face a tough encounter against the Super Eagles who are also preparing for the World Cup.

Southgate’s men also face Costa Rica before boarding on the plane to Russia, however, they will want to impress the manager against a talented Nigeria side on Saturday.

When is England vs Nigeria and what time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday, June 2 at Wembley.

Kick-off is at 5.15pm.

England vs Nigeria live stream and TV Channel

The game is available to watch live on ITV, with coverage starting at 5pm.

England and Nigeria Fans will also be able to live stream the game from the ITV hub.

England vs Nigeria team news

Gareth Southgate could name a strong XI as he prepares for England’s first game at the World Cup.

However, he will have to do without Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold after they were given extended break following last weekend’s Champions League Final, according to the Evening Standard.

Southgate has nominated Tottenham striker Harry Kane to captain England at this summer’s World Cup, according to Sky Sports.

According to Goal, Phil Jones, could be miss the game as his partner is due to give birth.

Nigeria have a travelling squad of 25 players, however, this will be cut to 23 players on Monday’s deadline.

As per Goal, they say that Moses Simon (thigh) has travelled with the squad but is set to undergo a late fitness test.

From a Premier League perspective, there a few recognisable faces on show with John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi are all set to feature for the Eagles.

England vs Nigeria odds

England – 2/5

Draw – 16/5

Nigeria – 15/2

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (both Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Phil Jones (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, (Liverpool), Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Man Utd), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Nigeria World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands), Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France), William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda, China), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (UD Las Palmas, Spain), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium), Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium), Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England), Nwankwo Simeon (Crotone FC, Italy), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars)