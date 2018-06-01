‘Grey hair alert’ – Rio Ferdinand reacts as both Lampard and Gerrard leave BT Sport roles

Both Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard will embark on their first managerial jobs this summer, leaving Rio Ferdinand a little lonely in the BT Sport studio.

As seen in the tweets below, Derby County confirmed the appointment of Lampard earlier this week, while Gerrard will cut his teeth in the coaching business at Rangers.

It’s a bold move from both as although they’ve been working on obtaining their coaching badges while simultaneously impressing us on BT Sport with their punditry skills, they’ve both gone into top jobs without a great deal of experience compared to others.

Nevertheless, given their illustrious playing careers and having featured under some of the top coaches in the game during their spells with Chelsea and Liverpool in particular, they will evidently feel confident of being able to do a positive job at their new clubs.

However, it’s a sad time for Ferdinand who poked fun at the pair in his tweet below, suggesting that it won’t be long before their hair starts turning grey with all the stress that comes with their new roles.

Having had a close relationship with the pair during their days playing for England, it will feel like deja-vu for the former Man Utd defender as he promises to ‘hold the fort’ while the duo are gone. It remains to be seen for how long they’ll be away from the studio for…

The dream team broken up again! Wtf boys!!! Gonna have to hold the fort while ya gone! Good luck to u both in management! Grey hair alert ? pic.twitter.com/crk3j4Dmjc — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 1, 2018