One of Russia’s biggest hopes at the World Cup on home soil this summer is reportedly emerging as a target for Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho.

Aleksandr Golovin is considered a major part of Russia’s future hopes, with the 22-year-old midfielder hopeful of taking centre stage when the World Cup gets underway in two weeks time.

After impressing for CSKA Moscow again this past season, bagging seven goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, he has certainly shown enough to suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him.

According to The Sun, his early form has been enough to attract the attention of Mourinho, with the Man Utd boss said to have gone to take a closer look at the youngster last week in an international friendly against Austria ahead of a potential £15m raid for him.

The Red Devils finished 19 points adrift of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race last season, while they crashed out of the Champions League and League Cup earlier than expected.

Further, their season ended in more disappointment after losing to Chelsea in the FA Cup final, and so there is seemingly work to be done this summer to ensure that the squad is improved so that they can bridge the gap and compete for major honours next year.

The Red Devils are expected to wrap up a move for midfielder Fred next week, as per the Sun, and so adding Golovin to the squad will further strengthen the midfield and add more flair and creativity alongside the physicality and solidity of the Brazilian.

It remains to be seen if a deal is reached for Golovin, but his primary focus for now will be on shining for Russia to ensure that they enjoy a successful World Cup which could in turn have a major knock-on effect for his club future.