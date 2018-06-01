With Antonio Conte looking more likely to depart Chelsea next season, a number of top coaches have been linked with the top managerial post at Stamford Bridge.

There has been new twist with Chelsea set to approach two France icons, one of whom is former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane to take control at the helm, according to The Sun.

Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid head coach yesterday in a shock announcement – only five days after their Champions League triumph.

Should Zidane take the a potential role at Stamford Bridge, it would be a serious statement of intent from the Blues as he has won a La Liga title; Spanish Super Cup; two UEFA Super Cups; and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two and half seasons at the club – which averages to a trophy every 17 days.

However, The Sun also say that should Zidane take a break from football, the west London outfit will turn to another France legend – Laurent Blanc as manager.

The interest in the Frenchman comes after Football Italia reported that the Blues are unwilling to pay former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri’s €8m release clause – however he is still the frontrunner for the job – according to the bookies.

