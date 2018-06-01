Liverpool linked with double swoop: €115m-rated ace and 20-goal star on radar

Liverpool wasted no time in getting over their Champions League hangover and in kick-starting their summer transfer window this week.

As per Sky Sports, the Reds completed a £43.7m move for Monaco ace Fabinho to bolster their midfield options, while the Brazilian has the versatility to fill various other roles too.

However, it would appear as though that is merely just the beginning of Jurgen Klopp’s recruitment drive to ensure that they have the quality and depth to compete on various fronts next season, as the German tactician will look to build on this past season and continue to make progress.

Liverpool finished in the top four in the Premier League again while enjoying a run to the Champions League final, albeit it ended in disappointment in Kiev at the hands of Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, while positive results arrived with greater consistency and with Klopp’s style of play ensuring that an attractive and attacking brand of football has been established at Anfield, the Reds are seemingly in a great position to kick on this summer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, as re-reported by The Express, Liverpool are still keen on Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, but it’s claimed that a bid of around €115m will potentially be needed to convince the Ligue 1 outfit to negotiate an exit.

The 22-year-old wasn’t as decisive this year compared to the previous campaign, as he managed just three goals and 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, he remains a talented individual, and given Klopp’s track record of improving his players and helping them develop their game, as seen with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Anfield, adding Lemar could be another sensible investment.

Meanwhile, Record claim that Benfica ace Anderson Talisca is a target for the Reds and after Besiktas failed to exercise their option to sign the 24-year-old, it opened the door for Liverpool to swoop instead.

The Brazilian impressed this past season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 47 games during his loan spell with Besiktas. In order to offer a different dynamic and depth to rest the likes of Salah and Mane, he could be another valuable addition for Liverpool as they could make a real statement this summer.