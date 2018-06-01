Fresh from playing a key role in guiding Inter back to the Champions League, a whole host of European clubs including Man Utd are reportedly keen on Milan Skriniar.

The 23-year-old made 40 appearances last season, and emerged as an ever-present in Luciano Spalletti’s side in the league as he also chipped in with four goals.

SEE MORE: When Man Utd hope to wrap up crucial £52m+ signing to address key area

Inter left it late to secure a top-four finish in Serie A with their dramatic win over Lazio on the last day of the season, but it will undoubtedly be a major boost for the club to be back at Europe’s top table both financially and from a football perspective.

As per Sport, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all been paired with an interest in the Slovakian international, with Inter said to be demanding €70m for their centre-half.

Further, it’s added by The Sun that both Man Utd and Man City have already tried their luck, but fell short with bids of £53m as Inter are seemingly going to look to keep hold of their prized asset.

Based on these comments, it doesn’t look as though the Italian outfit will have to worry about Skriniar potentially pushing for an exit this summer either.

“My objective is to remain here to play in the Champions League. I’m happy we reached our target in the last game with Lazio. I’m happy at Inter, the fans love me and I have never seen anything like this in my entire life. Everybody supports us,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

“New contract? I am nobody, I can’t talk about this. There is still one game with the national team then I will go on holiday. Icardi? I can’t talk for him but he is happy, he is our captain. We are both happy at Inter.”

That would seemingly all-but end interest in Skriniar this summer, unless Inter drastically change their stance and opt to cash in on the Slovakian defender.

Given his impact this past season after joining from Sampdoria last summer though, it would be no surprise if Inter continue to fend off bids.