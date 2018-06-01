Liverpool will be hoping to build on their progression this past season, but Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move which could derail their plans.

Having secured a top-four finish in the Premier League again, the Reds also made it to the Champions League final with a memorable run to Kiev.

SEE MORE: Two major obstacles in Liverpool’s way touted as Jurgen Klopp wants £135m ace

Unfortunately for them, they fell short in the final to Madrid, but the positive signs are certainly there as BBC Sport note that they also wasted little time in bringing in reinforcements this summer after confirming the arrival of Fabinho earlier this week.

In turn, things are looking positive under Jurgen Klopp, with the German tactician not only getting results but also established an exciting and impressive style of play at Anfield while building a strong squad.

According to The Sun though, Real Madrid have set their sights on the former Borussia Dortmund boss as they look to find a replacement for Zinedine Zidane after he confirmed he was stepping down in a surprise announcement on Thursday.

On one hand, Klopp’s work at Liverpool is far from done and having built a close relationship with his current players and the Reds faithful, it will surely be a difficult decision to potentially walk away from that.

Nevertheless, he reportedly has the opportunity to take charge of one of, if not the biggest, clubs in the world, fresh from winning their third consecutive Champions League and with a squad capable of challenging for major honours immediately and for years to come.

With that in mind, it will surely be a difficult choice for him if the job is indeed offered, but from a Liverpool perspective, they’ll undoubtedly be desperate to keep their influential manager on Merseyside.