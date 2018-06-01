Man Utd face another huge obstacle in pursuit of £200m-valued target

After providing a timely reminder of his class in the Champions League final, Gareth Bale’s future has been a talking point with Man Utd linked with a summer swoop.

The Welshman struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up for Los Blancos on a regular basis during their Champions League run, and was even a substitute against Liverpool in Kiev for the showpiece finale.

However, he stepped off the bench to score twice to lead the Spanish giants to their third consecutive triumph in Europe, and in turn he would have sent a message to the hierarchy of his ongoing importance to the side.

Further, he made it clear that he wanted a bigger role at the Bernabeu or he could consider his options, as noted in his post-match interview with BT Sport below.

“I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn’t happened this season.” ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

With Zinedine Zidane resigning on Thursday, it remains to be seen how the Frenchman’s exit impacts Bale’s chances of being a prominent figure next season. According to ESPN, Man Utd have suffered a setback in that they’ve received no suggestion that Madrid are open to the idea of selling Bale this summer.

It comes after The Express reported that the reigning European champions could demand a staggering £200m for the 28-year-old, and so with those two reported factors combined, it would paint a pretty bleak picture of Man Utd’s chances of prising Bale away to bolster their own attacking options.

The former Tottenham ace still managed 21 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances last season, and so Zidane’s successor could see him as a fundamental part of his plans and may choose to fend off reported United interest.