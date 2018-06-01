Man Utd have been linked with a summer swoop for one of Serie A’s top stars, but a rival €80m bid has reportedly been rejected to suggest that it will have to be a pricey acquisition.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic enjoyed another impressive campaign with Lazio last year, with the 23-year-old scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 48 appearances from midfield.

SEE MORE: Man Utd face another huge obstacle in pursuit of £200m-valued target

Boasting physicality, agility, technical quality, defensive solidity and an attacking threat, the Serbian international seemingly has it all as he will look to continue to develop in the coming years and take his game to the next level.

Lazio missed out on the Champions League in heartbreaking fashion this past season, losing to Inter on the final day of the campaign to see their rivals leapfrog them into fourth place.

In turn, that alone could raise question marks over Milinkovic-Savic’s future at the Stadio Olimpico, as speculation continues to raise question marks over his stay in the Italian capital.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport though, an ‘informal’ €80m offer has been made by Juventus and turned down, with the report suggesting that it could take a bid of around €120-130m to convince Lazio to consider a sale.

While Man Utd are specifically mentioned in that report as an interested party, talkSPORT noted earlier this week that Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, Mateja Kezman, has already hinted that the United target could see his price-tag continue to go up.

For what he already brings to the table coupled with how he could establish himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe, signing the 23-year-old could be a major move for the Red Devils this summer if they can satisfy Lazio’s reported demands.

Alongside Paul Pogba, the pair could be a daunting sight for opposing midfields in the Premier League next season, but aside from having to fend off Juventus it seems, United will have to splash out significant money to acquire him according to the latest reports.