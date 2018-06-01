What Sergio Ramos has been forced to do after threats following Mohamed Salah incident

It was one of the more controversial moments in the Champions League final last weekend as Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah got tangled up in the first half in Kiev.

Real Madrid eventually ran out 3-1 winners over Liverpool, with Loris Karius guilty of making two huge blunders to help the Spanish giants on their way.

However, after Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury after just 30 minutes, the entire complexion of the game changed as the threat on the counter attack with his pace and goalscoring quality was taken away and Madrid undoubtedly settled into a rhythm and took control of the encounter.

As for the incident itself, Ramos appeared to pin Salah arm inside as he looked to tackle him, but unfortunately for the Egyptian international, as they made contact with the ground, his arm remained stuck under the weight of the Spaniard and in turn it led to the injury.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via the COPE network, the Real Madrid captain has been forced to change his phone number and those of his family after he received death threats following the incident with Salah.

Giving him stick on social media is one thing, but sending death threats and involving his family is well over the line if true, and so it will be a concern for the 32-year-old moving forward.

To suggest that he injured Salah intentionally seems a little far-fetched, and while it would have even been disappointing from a neutral perspective to see Liverpool’s talisman go off injured, it doesn’t call for Ramos to receive such a reaction.