Arsenal’s hopes of signing PSG wonderkid Yacine Adli could be dealt with a huge blow as a ‘top Spanish club’ are said to hijacking the move, according to The Metro.

According to the news outlet, they say that French news outlet Le Parisien reported today that the Spanish club has come for 17-year-old midfield prodigy Adli.

As per the report from The Metro, they said the Spanish club is believed to be European champions, Real Madrid.

The Mirror reported this week that the 17-year-old was on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates to be reunited with former PSG boss Unai Emery.

According to L’Equipe, Adli reportedly refused an offer to remain at the Ligue 1 champions to instead move to the Emirates and will instead join Arsenal on a three-year contract with the option for a further two-years – however if Madrid are the club said to be interested in the starlet then a move to north London could be in serious doubt.

Yacine Adli is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football and could be a huge coup if Arsenal complete the deal.

The young prodigy has featured for France at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level and has displayed a good eye for goal – scoring 13 times in over 33 caps.

He was also voted PSG’s academy player of the year last season, as per talkSPORT.