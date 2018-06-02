Arsenal make contact over transfer swoop for £44m-rated versatile international

Arsenal have reportedly enquired recently over the possible transfer of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, according to sources in France.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has also operated as a right-back or right wing-back at times, looks an exciting young talent after impressing in the Bundesliga and making France’s World Cup squad for this summer.

The Gunners look in urgent need of strengthening at the back and Pavard could be a good option for them if they could win the race for his signature.

However, they currently look to be behind Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Napoli in the running despite enquiring about the £44million-valued star earlier in the year, according to L’Equipe, as translated by the Metro.

Arsenal have just lost Per Mertesacker to retirement, while Laurent Koscielny’s injury could put him out for much of the start of next season, according to the Independent.

As well as that, fans won’t want to see the club relying on inconsistent and error-prone performers like Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers in defence too often next season.

Pavard looks like he could be an upgrade, and at £44m wouldn’t be too expensive for someone who could be a long-term solution in that position.