New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly told his club he wants the signings of three La Liga-based players this summer.

The trio in question are Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi, Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo, and Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam, according to Don Balon.

Emery has a big job on his hands as he steps in to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium as he inherits a struggling squad that looks in need of strengthening in multiple areas.

Illarramendi would likely be an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in the middle, while Castillejo would add options out wide after the departure of Theo Walcott in January and with Alex Iwobi struggling to hit form.

In defence, Arsenal are also well short of quality and Dakonam could be an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi and cover for the injured Laurent Koscielny.

According to Don Balon, Emery feels Arsenal could bring in these three relatively low-profile signings on the cheap as he’s aware he’ll have budget restrictions at his new club.

Emery has worked with similar level squads in the past, however, and enjoyed great success, particularly as he won three Europa League titles in a row when he was in charge of Sevilla.