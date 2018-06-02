Video: Alex Iwobi pulls one back for Nigeria vs England, and Arsenal fans have one major complaint

Alex Iwobi has scored with a fine finish to make it England 2-1 Nigeria at Wembley in tonight’s friendly.

After some poor defending from England, Iwobi pounced with a well-placed finish after Odion Ighalo had hit the woodwork.

MORE: Barcelona chief provides update amid Arsenal transfer pursuit of £87m-rated star

Arsenal fans are now predictably complaining that they never see Iwobi play this well for them after an impressive outing for his country this evening.

Here’s a clip of Iwobi’s goal, and it’s fair to say he needs to be finishing these chances more often if he is to establish himself as a star player at Arsenal.

Alex Iwobi pulls one back for Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/EawfJ5GGai — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 2, 2018

Iwobi is so good for Nigeria. If only he could produce this level of performance for Arsenal.. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) June 2, 2018

This can't be the same Iwobi who plays for Arsenal — ✨ (@h_1995xo) June 2, 2018

Iwobi always turns up for Nigeria but has the technical ability of bebe when he plays for arsenal — Kieran Boulton (@kieranboulton_) June 2, 2018

I’ve seen more from Iwobi in this game so far than in his entire Arsenal career #ENGNGA — Luke Wayne Smith (@luke_wayne) June 2, 2018

Why is Iwobi always so friggin composed when he's playing for Nigeria but a jumping chicken when he's playing for Arsenal??? #ENGNGA — Stlé (@whoismoffy) June 2, 2018

I need this Iwobi for arsenal — 🐐 (@kayyayy_14) June 2, 2018