New Premier League manager eyes transfer raid on Arsenal as crunch talks planned

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly looking at Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as one of his first transfer targets for his new club.

According to the Daily Star, the Chilean tactician is a long-time admirer of Wilshere, dating back to his time in charge of Manchester City a few years ago.

The England international could be a fine signing for the Hammers to add some quality to their midfield after a frustrating season in 2017/18.

He could also be one of the bargains of the summer as he nears the end of his contract at Arsenal, though the Daily Star reports that he’s set for crunch talks over his future with new Gunners boss Unai Emery.

West Ham will hope Arsenal fail to tie down their midfielder, and it may be that Wilshere will decide it’s time for a fresh challenge after a difficult career spent mostly at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old has had his injury woes and no longer looks a guaranteed starter as a result, though he showed flashes of his best form this season after returning from a loan spell at Bournemouth.