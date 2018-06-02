Atletico Madrid have emerged as rivals for Liverpool and are set to hold talks with Monaco over a move for Monaco midfield star Thomas Lemar, according to AS as re-reported by Sky Sports.

As per Sky the Europa League champion’s sporting director Andrea Berta is in talks with Monaco officials about a potential move for the France star.

MORE: Manchester United told they need to pay £175million to pull off dream transfer

With Antoine Griezmann’s future in doubt, Lemar would be a brilliant long-term replacement for his compatriot and Diego Simeone could unlock his undoubted talent.

However, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, as re-reported by The Express, Liverpool are still keen on Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, but it’s claimed that a bid of around €115m will potentially be needed to convince the Ligue 1 outfit to negotiate an exit.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Monaco and France, and was linked with a move to the Reds and Arsenal last summer but said in March he hoped the clubs would come back for him – as reported by The Independent.

“Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed,” he told Telefoot. “Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it.

“I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

He was one of the stars when Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final last year but he has managed just three goals and 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.