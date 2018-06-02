Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to the Premier League with Manchester United and play under Jose Mourinho again, according to Fabio Capello – as reported by The Sun.

The Portuguese superstar celebrated winning his fifth Champions League on Saturday night, his third in a row with Los Blancos, last week.

However, as per a report by Goal.com, the Portugal captain immediately dropped hints over his future and a potential exit in his post-match interviews.

He told beIN Sports shortly as per Goal that “it was very nice to be at Real Madrid” and “I’ll talk in a week.” – signalling a possible departure.

“I’ll talk in a week.” Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will make an announcement soon regarding his Real Madrid future following his side’s third-straight Champions League victory. ? pic.twitter.com/ynb8bzDFyS — Goal UK (@GoalUK) May 27, 2018

And former Real and England manager Capello feels the superstar is angling a return to the Premier League and told Sky Sport Italia, as per The Sun: “I think that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to go back to Manchester, to play for United and being coached by his compatriot Mourinho.”

Real Madrid fans were also fearful after Ronaldo was left out of the promotional material for Los Blancos’ new kit launch.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos all feature prominently, however, many fans disputed those claims saying that the reason for his absence was because of his commercial ties with Nike.

However, Marca reported that Ronaldo told supporters during the celebrations back in Madrid on Sunday he could be staying next season.

“Thank you for being here this afternoon, we made history thanks to you who always supported us, it’s a happy moment and we are very happy and Hala Madrid!

“Thank you … and until next year”.

It will be interesting to see where the Portuguese maestro will play next season and it would be big blow if Madrid do lose him given that he has scored 44 goals this season with 15 coming in the Champions League, including the incredible overhead kick against Juventus.