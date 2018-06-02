Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in England and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland should key star Thibaut Courtois secure a move away from the Blues in the summer.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the club are preparing themselves for a raid from European Champions Real Madrid for the Belgian superstar, and that they are also keeping an eye on Roma shot-stopper Allison.

MORE: World Cup winner in pole position to be named as new Chelsea manager should Antonio Conte leave club

The news outlet are also stating that the Blues have enquired about Butland in the past, and that Stoke are more than likely going to ask for a lot of money from the Blues for the England star.

Despite being relegated with Stoke last season, Butland was one of the club’s most consistent and best performers throughout the entire season.

The England international managed to clock up a total of 35 appearances in the league last campaign, with Butland conceding a total of 61 goals in that time frame as well.

Whilst the amount of goals he conceded may not fill Blues fans with confidence, the stats don’t really give an accurate reflection of just how good Butland was last season for the Potters.

With Butland set to go head-to-head with Jordan Pickford to try and claim the title of first choice ‘keeper for England at the World Cup this summer, it seems that if he has a good tournament and if things go his way, he may just snag himself a move to one of the countries biggest and best clubs.