Real Madrid could pull off stunning double Chelsea raid following Zinedine Zidane exit

Real Madrid could pull off an incredible double raid on Chelsea this summer following the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager, according to reports in Spain.

The Spanish giants look in need of something of a rebuild after the departure of their legendary boss, who has been much loved as both a player and a coach at the Bernabeu.

Still, this is Real Madrid and they have a long and proud history of bringing in the world’s biggest names, so could have something very exciting up their sleeves this summer.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is one of the names being considered alongside fellow Premier League bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, and he could bring Eden Hazard with him if he joins.

The report states the Belgian forward wants to quit the Blues after their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and that he’d be happy to follow Conte to Madrid if that’s where the Italian ends up.

This could be a superb swoop by Real, with Conte showing he’s undoubtedly one of the finest managers in the world, while Hazard has been a big hit at Chelsea and could suit the style of play in Spain perfectly.