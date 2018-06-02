Sevilla and France star Clement Lenglet is set to turn down a move to Spanish giant Barcelona due to the fact that he doesn’t want to work under manager Ernesto Valverde.

Don Balon are stating that the youngster is a target for Barca, and that he doesn’t consider Valverde as a manager who can offer a lot to the defensive side of his game and that he doesn’t want to move to the club whilst the Spaniard is at the helm.

The news outlet are further stating that Lenglet is to be patient and see what role he is to be playing in new Sevilla boss Pablo Manchin’s plans for next season, something that won’t be music to the ears of Barca fans.

Despite being just 22 years old, Lenglet has already managed to cement himself as a mainstay in Sevilla’s starting line-up.

This season, the Frenchman managed to clock up a total of 35 appearances in La Liga for the Andalusian side, helping them secure a seventh place finish and Europa League football for next season.

Lenglet’s ability on the ball was apparent during his time with Sevilla, and is something that has seen some label him as a perfect fit for Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo have reported in the past that Lenglet’s release clause currently stands at €35M, a price that should be seen as an absolute bargain for a player of his quality in today’s transfer market.