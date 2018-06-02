Raheem Sterling goes down like he’s been shot, but Gary Cahill bullet header and hit-man Harry Kane fire England to win despite goal from Gunner Alex Iwobi

England started their warm-up for this summer’s World Cup with a narrow 2-1 win over Nigeria at Wembley Stadium.

While a win is welcome at this stage, Gareth Southgate may have one or two concerns about the way his players seemed to take their foot off the gas in the second half.

MORE: Video: Harry Kane continues superb recent England run with strike vs Nigeria

First-half goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane capped a dominant display from the home side, but they were far less convincing in the second period as Alex Iwobi immediately halved the deficit with a fine finish.

Here’s our round-up of the good, the bad, and the weird from England’s win over Nigeria…

The good

It was good to see Gary Cahill on the score-sheet after the difficult season he’s had in a Chelsea shirt, and he showed just how important he can be for England with a generally strong display.

Even better, however, was this little exchange in the commentary that it provoked…

Glenn Hoddle: "I’ve seen Cahill score so many goals like that from set pieces. He's a real danger." Clive Tyldesley: "He’s not scored for 13 months." pic.twitter.com/yMfOII6iXN — bet365 (@bet365) June 2, 2018

Iwobi’s goal was also a pretty neat finish, even if the England defending was pretty dire, but anything that winds up Arsenal fans has to be a positive.

The bad

Considering the attention he’s been getting (unfair, in our opinion), Raheem Sterling could’ve done without being booked for diving in a friendly.

Predictably, everyone was making the same joke as the tabloids surely sharpen their knives…

THE SUN ::: Sterling went down like he’d been shot 🔫 — Jude (@juddaMCFC) June 2, 2018

Sterling went down like he had been shot … #ENGNGA — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) June 2, 2018

Sterling going down like he'd been shot by his own leg there…#ENGNGA — Anthony N.Putson (Blue Tick) (@AnthonyPutson) June 2, 2018

Sterling went down like he had been shot with a tattoo. — LV (@vigey1) June 2, 2018

The weird

The year is 2018 and Ashley Young at left-back for both Manchester United and England is very much a thing. It’s hard to get your head around it, but you’d better do so quickly because the World Cup is two weeks away and it’s happening.

Not only that, he’s one of the first-choice free-kick takers along with Kieran Trippier. Seems like just a few years ago we’d have David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney all fighting over those set-plays.

At least supporting England is always a laugh…until the inevitable heartache, that is.