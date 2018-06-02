England vs Nigeria starting lineup confirmed: Southgate name strong XI as Sterling, Kane and Alli start

England take on Nigeria in an international friendly later today as the preparations for the World Cup start.

Three Lions’ boss Gareth Southgate confirmed yesterday that Jesse Lingard would start today, according to The Independent.

READ MORE: World Cup squads 2018: All 32 full team lists confirmed

He starts alongside, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in attack.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are away after they were given extended break following last weekend’s Champions League Final, according to the Evening Standard.

Southgate has nominated Tottenham striker Harry Kane to captain England at this summer’s World Cup, according to Sky Sports.

According to Goal, Phil Jones, will miss the game as his partner is due to give birth.

For the Super Eagles, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and John-Obi Mikel start.

England vs Nigeria starting lineup

England XI

Nigeria XI

What channel is England vs Nigeria on?

The game is available to watch live on ITV, with coverage starting at 5pm.

England and Nigeria Fans will also be able to live stream the game from the ITV hub.

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (both Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Phil Jones (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, (Liverpool), Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Man Utd), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Nigeria World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands), Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France), William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda, China), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (UD Las Palmas, Spain), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium), Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium), Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England), Nwankwo Simeon (Crotone FC, Italy), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars)