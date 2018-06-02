Video: Harry Kane continues superb recent England run with strike vs Nigeria

Harry Kane has scored his 8th goal in his last seven appearances for England tonight, making it 2-0 against Nigeria.

The Tottenham striker had another prolific season at club level, netting 41 times in 48 appearances, showing he could be a real difference-maker for the Three Lions at the World Cup.

Fans will be delighted to see Kane get off to a decent start for England this summer as they warm up for the big tournament in Russia with a friendly tonight.

A dominant first-half display sees England take a comfortable lead in at the break, with Kane firing in the second thanks to some admittedly poor goalkeeping…