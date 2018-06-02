Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to make a move for Chelsea and Belgium star Thibaut Courtois, and beat Real Madrid to the player’s signature in the process.

Don Balon are reporting that the Reds manager knows he needs to improve his options at goalkeeper, and that he has identified Courtois as a solution to this and wants to sign the Belgian.

The news outlet are also stating that Spanish giants Madrid are also targeting the Belgian international, so it seems like the Reds may just be able to get one over their Champions League final opponents if everything goes to plan.

Liverpool haven’t had a truly class ‘keeper in their side since the days of Pepe Reina, so signing Courtois would surely be a massive move in right direction from the Reds.

If it wasn’t clear before then, then the Champions League final is a big piece of evidence as to why the club need to dip into the transfer market for a new and improved shot-stopper.

If Courtois does move to Anfield, it’ll surely solve the issue they’ve had in goal for the past few years for the foreseeable future.

If Liverpool do end up swooping for Blues star Courtois, it’ll be interesting to see whether Chelsea are willing to the let the player move to a direct, Premier League rival.