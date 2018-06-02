Jurgen Klopp could reportedly be ready to take the Real Madrid job but would want a raid on Liverpool in the process.

The German tactician is said to be demanding the signings of both Mohamed Salah and of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to Don Balon.

Real are currently without a manager after Zinedine Zidane announced his decision to step down this week, and it’ll be a big job for whoever comes in next to continue his incredible work.

In under three seasons, the Frenchman helped Los Blancos to three Champions League wins and a La Liga title last term as well.

While Don Balon report that Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the preferred candidate to replace Zidane, the difficulty in landing the Argentine means Klopp is being considered as an alternative.

The 50-year-old has done fine work at Liverpool and has a record of getting his teams to play the kind of football that would likely go down very well with the punters at the Bernabeu.

Still, it could be incredibly expensive and challenging for Real to land both Salah and De Gea, such is their importance to their respective clubs, so it remains to be seen how realistic any of this is.