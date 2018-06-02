Manchester United agree deal in principle to sign £114million-rated star but face hurdle to get deal over the line

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to seal the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but face competition for his signature.

The Serbia international has been linked with the Red Devils for some time now after catching the eye in Serie A, but it seems it could be a tricky job getting a deal over the line this summer.

Although Gazzetta dello Sport, with translation from the Metro, state that United have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ for Milinkovic-Savic, it seems work is still to be done to persuade his club to let him go.

The report states that Lazio are relaxed about the situation as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running and the player has an asking price of £114million.

This seems a lot to pay for a player in the early stages of his career, though Milinkovic-Savic does look like potentially becoming one of the very best midfielders in the world.

The 23-year-old seems ideal for United’s needs as well due to the retirement of Michael Carrick and the contract situation of Marouane Fellaini leaving them potentially very short in midfield.

Still, it seems clear Milinkovic-Savic will be a man in demand this summer and a player that won’t come cheap, with £114m possibly too much even for United as it would break their transfer record by a long way.

BBC Sport have their current record signing as Paul Pogba when he joined from Juventus in 2016.