Manchester United in advanced talks to seal £96.7million transfer swoop for two World Cup stars

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to bring in two big names from Brazil’s World Cup squad – Fred and Alex Sandro.

This is according to the Daily Record, who state that the Red Devils are in talks that are at an advanced stage for both players, who have been strongly linked with the club in recent times.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently claimed United had made their first official contact over signing Sandro from Juventus, who were holding out for around £43.7million for the left-back.

Fred has also been linked with United by several sources, with the Daily Express reporting he’d likely cost around £53m.

Both look potentially superb additions by Jose Mourinho, who must be eager to land players more to his liking after a frustrating first two seasons at Old Trafford in which he’s had to work with a number of flop signings brought in by his predecessors, especially Louis van Gaal.

Fred and Sandro, who could have big roles to play for Brazil at the World Cup this summer, would be significant upgrades on the likes of Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw, and could be enough to make United serious challengers to Manchester City next season.