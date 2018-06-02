Manchester United told they need to pay £175million to pull off dream transfer

Manchester United reportedly have to cough up as much as £175million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international may be set to turn 34 next season, but Don Balon claim Madrid president Florentino Perez is not about to let his star player leave on the cheap.

MORE: Listening, Jose? €100m star drops HUGE hint he wants Manchester United transfer

Ronaldo just won another Champions League title with Real, scoring 44 goals in 44 games in another hugely influential season at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon mention United are showing the most interest in re-signing their former player, who would no doubt be warmly welcomed back by his adoring fans, but it clearly won’t be an easy task as Madrid continue to place a lot in him as their main man.

The Red Devils certainly lacked spark in attack in the season just gone, as Jose Mourinho’s side finished a whole 19 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled to get going since his January move from Arsenal, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have struggled for consistency when they’ve been given chances in the first-team.

Ronaldo would be a significant upgrade as he remains one of the very best forward players in world football, though the £175m fee cited by Don Balon may be too much for the club to consider for a player most likely in the final years of his career.