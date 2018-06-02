£149million double Manchester United transfer could eclipse incredible early Liverpool business

Liverpool have had a great start to the summer, but there’s every reason Manchester United fans can be confident of their club pulling off something as spectacular, if not more so.

Many will be unconvinced by Jose Mourinho’s start to life at Old Trafford, though in fairness to him, his record shows that if you give him the money to spend and the players he wants, he delivers.

MORE: Manchester United told they need to pay £175million to pull off dream transfer

So far, the Portuguese has had to make do with a mishmash of players signed by David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, none of whom truly fit into his style of play.

Even big names like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez don’t seem to have responded brilliantly to Mourinho’s methods, but speculation is hotting up that two midfielders could be on their way to Old Trafford who’d make a real difference.

United have been reported to have made a £96million bid for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Radio Sei, as translated by the Metro.

The Manchester Evening News suggest that the Serbian is on United’s radar but that the deal is not yet a certainty, but if the club could pull it off they’d be landing one of the top all-rounders in the game at the moment.

As well as that, the Express are among the numerous sources suggesting a £53m fee has been agreed for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, who’d be another potential game-changing signing for the Red Devils.

While Fabinho and Naby Keita are superb additions for Liverpool, the prospect of these two playing alongside the rock-solid Nemanja Matic and giving even more freedom to Paul Pogba to bomb forward and fulfil his true potential means Mourinho could have one of the best midfields in Europe at his disposal.

Of course, we also have to wait and see if the former Chelsea boss can set up a system to suit these players and give them the confidence to play their football, which hasn’t happened yet at United, but these two signings would significantly crank his options up a level.

With City sure to be strong again and Liverpool looking likely to grow into major title contenders, United fans will surely now hope their club can pull this incredible double deal off to ensure they’re very much in the mix for the title next term.