Manchester United’s transfer pursuit of Chelsea winger Willian could reportedly be hit by the Blues seeming to take too long to resolve their managerial situation.

The Red Devils remain interested in signing the Brazil international, with Jose Mourinho a known fan of the player he signed during his time as Chelsea manager, but wants business done quickly this summer, according to the Metro.

Willian seems an ideal addition for this United side, but the Metro’s report suggests Chelsea are still to resolve Antonio Conte’s situation, with a number of managers in the frame to replace him at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho doesn’t want a lengthy transfer saga, says the Metro, and it seems likely that this deal would have enough complications along the way anyway even without Chelsea’s uncertainty over their manager.

The west Londoners sold Nemanja Matic to United last summer in what increasingly looks like a huge mistake, so would likely want big money to sell a player like Willian to a rival, or perhaps even flat-out refuse to fall into that trap again.

New attacking players do seem to be on the agenda for United this summer, with the Daily Record also linking them with a potential offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Few could argue that this United side needs a bit more spark in the final third if they are to close the gap on Manchester City next season and go further in the Champions League.